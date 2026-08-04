This Slovak village wants to get rid of its UNESCO World Heritage designation

Hidden in the mountains of central Slovakia, the tiny village of Vlkolínec has become one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions.

UNESCO World Heritage status has helped preserve its distinctive wooden houses for more than 30 years. But some residents now believe that protecting the village has come at the expense of the community that still lives there.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Rob Cameron reports.

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