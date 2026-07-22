A spat between Poland and Ukraine is still causing problems 83 years later

From DW, Inside Europe’s Adam Easton reports from Warsaw about tensions between Poland and Ukraine that remain 83 years later over the Katyn massacre during World War II.
In this file photo, a man stands next to the tail of a rocket in a memorial for the thousands of Polish officers killed in 1940 by Soviet secret police in the Katyn massacre, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.
This month, Poland marked the 83rd anniversary of a war-time massacre. To this day, the incident still has the power to upset one of Europe’s most crucial strategic alliances.
From Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Adam Easton reports from Warsaw and explains that, when it comes to Poland and Ukraine, it’s best not to raise old ghosts.
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