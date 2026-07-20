France legalizes assisted dying over objections from some doctors and churches

DW’s John Laurenson reports from Paris about France’s legalization of assisted dying.
A board shows the result after France’s lower house of parliament adopted a bill to allow adults with incurable illness to take lethal medication, at the National Assembly in Paris, May 27, 2025.
Last week, France became the latest country to legalize assisted dying, honoring a promise made by President Emmanuel Macron to introduce a distinctly French form of legalization.
But opponents have been quite vocal about their concerns.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, John Laurenson reports from Paris.
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