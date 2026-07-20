French National Assembly chamber with members applauding as a screen displays vote results: 305 for, 199 against, on May 27, 2025

France legalizes assisted dying over objections from some doctors and churches

DW’s John Laurenson reports from Paris about France’s legalization of assisted dying.

DW
Updated:
JLJohn Laurenson
5:26

A board shows the result after France’s lower house of parliament adopted a bill to allow adults with incurable illness to take lethal medication, at the National Assembly in Paris, May 27, 2025.

Michel Euler/AP

Last week, France became the latest country to legalize assisted dying, honoring a promise made by President Emmanuel Macron to introduce a distinctly French form of legalization.

But opponents have been quite vocal about their concerns.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, John Laurenson reports from Paris.

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