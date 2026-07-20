Andy Burnham takes over as Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade

Andy Burnham entered 10 Downing Street on Monday as the new British prime minister, promising to set out a new political and economic path for the United Kingdom. He takes over from outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The country’s seventh prime minister in a decade faces considerable challenges, from a sluggish economy and overstretched public services to the increasing threat from the rise of the right-wing populist Reform party.

Before assuming the role, Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, could occasionally be found performing DJ sets at local clubs, with a setlist featuring mainly indie bands.

View Image: AP26201462281110-1024x683.jpg Britain’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, July 20, 2026. Thomas Krych/AP

Rose Marley, who used to work in the Manchester music scene, said no one would mistake Burnham for a professional DJ, but the gigs were evidence of his willingness to try and connect with local communities.

“One of Burnham’s major strengths is his ability to galvanize people to work together effectively,” said Marley, who’s now chief executive of Co-operatives UK.

Standing outside 10 Downing Street, Burnham pledged to put the care of people at the heart of government.

Speaking without notes, he said, “We will change politics to make it more collaborative, more about problem-solving than point-scoring.”

Born in 1970 into a working-class family in Merseyside in northwestern England, Burnham studied English literature at the University of Cambridge.

He has spoken of experiencing “imposter syndrome” at the university and said his best experience there was meeting his future wife, Dutch-born Marie-France van Heel.

Shortly after graduating, Burnham went on to work as a researcher for a local Labour MP before rising quickly through the party ranks.

He was elected to Parliament in 2001, representing a Greater Manchester constituency, and later served in senior posts under former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

An incident in 2009 had a long-lasting impact on Burnham. Then-Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, he was invited to speak at a memorial service marking the 20th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 football fans died in a stadium crush.

View Image: AP25336489521119-1024x685.jpg In this file photo, soccer fans arrive to pay their respects and look at the flowers, scarves and banners, left on the gates at Hillsborough Football Stadium, April 17, 1989. Peter Kemp/AP/File photo

As he attempted to deliver a message from then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown, the crowd erupted and, for two minutes, chanted for justice for the victims. Burnham stood in silence. He has since described the episode as the beginning of his break with Westminster politics.

For years, Burnham has argued that Britain’s political and economic system is too centralized in London. After unsuccessfully running twice for the Labour leadership, he left Parliament in 2017 and was elected mayor of Greater Manchester, one of Britain’s fastest-growing regions.

One of his main achievements during his three terms was putting buses in Manchester under public control. Rose Marley, who worked with Burnham on Our Pass, a membership scheme that grants free bus travel to 16-18-year-olds, said he treated Manchester like it was the capital and his initiative transformed transport in the city.

“In London, it is the norm to use public transport; in other cities like Manchester, the first thing you did when you turned 18 was get driving lessons and learn how to drive,” Marley said. That’s changing because of Burnham’s transport initiatives, namely his efforts to lower traffic congestion and improve air quality.

View Image: AP26201469743393-1024x683.jpg Britain’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel wave as they arrive at 10 Downing Street in London, July 20, 2026. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Burnham calls his political philosophy “Manchesterism.” Standing outside 10 Downing Street, he pledged to “take power out of here and carry it into every postcode in the land.”

One of his standout proposals as prime minister is to relocate part of the central government to Manchester, a plan known as No.10 North. His agenda also includes devolving powers over transport and housing to local authorities, embarking on the largest council house-building program in 50 years, and expanding public control of the water sector.

Miriam Sorace, associate professor of comparative politics at the University of Reading said his proposals may appeal to many UK voters but will be financially very challenging.

“A lot of what he seems to be proposing will require significant funds, specifically the council housing proposal,” Sorace said, adding that budget constraints may mean reality comes crashing down very soon.

On his foreign policy plans, Burnham has offered few concrete details. Critics have said it is because he lacks experience on the international stage. Roli Asthana, an economist and associate fellow at the UK in the World Programme at Chatham House said Burnham could strengthen UK foreign policy by adopting an international form of “Manchesterism.”

View Image: AP26201432814332-1024x683.jpg Leader of the Labour Party Andy Burnham talks to Hubar, a homeless person, as he meets homeless people on the street with staff from The Passage Homeless Charity in London, July 20, 2026. Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP

Keir Starmer’s government adopted a very reactive style of foreign policy, focused primarily on crisis management. Burnham, on the other hand, needs to take a different approach. “He needs to think not only about our influence on the global stage, but also how foreign policy can drive local growth, local outcomes and social justice,” Asthana said.

One of the biggest unanswered questions is how Burnham will manage relations with US President Donald Trump. Politics Professor Miriam Sorace said that relations with Trump have been challenging for all European leaders, even for those who started on the right foot, like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“Trump can change his mind on someone really, really quickly, but Burnham has a lot of charisma, so maybe he’s going to find a way to warm Donald Trump’s heart,” Sorace laughed.

For Manchester locals like Rose Marley, Burnham represents a new sense of optimism for Britain. “I believe we’ll have a new style of prime minister who will hopefully rewire the country and give us all hope again,” she said.

In his closing remarks before assuming office, Burnham said he wanted to build a new national sense of unity, of common purpose and positivity. “Let us make this the moment when Britain starts to believe again. The moment we bring back hope.”