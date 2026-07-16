Men’s soccer is big during the World Cup, but women’s soccer merch reigns supreme

Spain and Argentina will face off on July 19 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

Men’s soccer has always gotten plenty of attention and money, but women’s soccer is reportedly the fastest growing game globally, with millions of young girls joining for play on the pitch — and scrambling for merch.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Lars Bevanger reports on a company in Manchester, England, that’s helping to meet the growing demand.

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