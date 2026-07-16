England Lionesses fans cheering in stadium stands, waving St George's Cross flags with banners reading Chelsea Lionesses and Hucclecote Lionesses

Men’s soccer is big during the World Cup, but women’s soccer merch reigns supreme

From DW’s Inside Europe, Lars Bevanger reports on a company in Manchester, England, that’s helping to meet the growing demand for women’s soccer merchandise.

FIFA World Cup 2026
Updated:
LBLars Bevanger
5:32

England fans applaud during the 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifying soccer match between Spain and England in Mallorca, Spain, June 5, 2026.

Joan Mateu Parra/AP

Spain and Argentina will face off on July 19 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

Men’s soccer has always gotten plenty of attention and money, but women’s soccer is reportedly the fastest growing game globally, with millions of young girls joining for play on the pitch — and scrambling for merch.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Lars Bevanger reports on a company in Manchester, England, that’s helping to meet the growing demand.

Click on the player to hear the full story.