A ballet about Rudolf Nureyev was almost lost to history

A ballet about Rudolf Nureyev is getting a new life in Germany. Nureyev is the magnetic dancer whose celebrity transcended the ballet world, particularly after his high-profile defection from the Soviet Union.

The work premiered in Nureyev’s native Russia, but eventually fell out of favor because of its LGBTQ sentiments.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Stephanie Wolf reports from Berlin.

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