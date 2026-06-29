Italy’s attempt to repopulate mountain villages is falling short

Fancy a tax break on your pension income? How about a house for $1.15? Then rural Italy may just be for you!

These are just two examples of real-life incentives some local authorities have come up with to combat their depopulation problems. But do these measures actually work?

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Angelo Van Schaik has been finding out.

Click on the player to hear the full story.

