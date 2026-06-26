Norwegian royals are in the spotlight

Things have been grim recently for the Norwegian royals. Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son was sentenced to four years in prison for rape and violence.

Then came the news that she, herself, had to go through a life-saving lung transplant. Plus, Mette-Marit has had to publicly fight for her reputation after revelations of her friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Lars Bevanger reports from Oslo about how Norwegians are now viewing the once very popular royal family.

Click on the player to hear the full story.