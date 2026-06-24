Trump-backed conservative wins Colombia’s presidential election, promising tougher approach to crime

Sandra Zambo moved to Italy two years ago after her daughter survived a kidnapping attempt back in Colombia. She hopes that a new Colombian government, led by a conservative lawyer nicknamed “The Tiger,” can help reduce crime in the country, enabling her family to return.

“I hope we can recover our public spaces and our security,” said Zambo, who was visiting her family in Bogota this past weekend, as Colombia held its presidential election on Sunday. “Our children are growing up in fear.”

View Image: Screenshot-2026-06-24-at-1.22.59-PM-1024x654.png Supporters of Abelardo de la Espriella took to the streets of Bogota on Sunday night wearing the national soccer jersey, after a quick count of the votes conducted by officials said he won the presidential election. Manuel Rueda/The World

Left-wing candidate Ivan Cepeda conceded defeat on Wednesday, handing the presidency to Abelardo de la Espriella, an ultra-conservative lawyer endorsed by US President Donald Trump, who won by a narrow margin.

De la Espriella has promised to lead a government that will focus on security and business friendly economic policies, marking a major pivot for Colombia, which was led for the past four years by a progressive administration that expanded rights for workers, but struggled to reduce crime in rural areas and attract investment in key industries like construction, energy and manufacturing.

View Image: 3-1024x683.jpg Abelardo de la Espriella speaks at a rally on May 17, using a bullet proof vest. The conservative candidate has promised to take a tougher approach to crime. Manuel Rueda/The World

The criminal defense lawyer had no party affiliation when he launched his presidential campaign last year, but gained popularity for promising a tough approach to crime that includes building mega-prisons like those in El Salvador, and cancelling peace talks with Colombia’s rebel groups that were started under the current administration of President Gustavo Petro.

These proposals resonated with many voters, because groups that conduct kidnappings and force businesses to make extortion payments have become more powerful recently — and have used ceasefires granted to them by the Colombian government to expand their grip over rural communities.

The wealthy lawyer and businessman, who calls himself “El Tigre” or “the tiger,” was running his own law firm in Florida before entering politics, and representing high-profile clients accused of money laundering and human rights abuses.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-06-24-at-1.19.16-PM-1024x601.png A supporter of Abeladro de la Espriella, known by the nickname “El Tigre” or “the tiger,” salutes at a rally. Manuel Rueda/The World

During the campaign, de la Espriella became famous for his catchy songs, social media videos featuring AI tigers and combative rhetoric, including a statement about “disemboweling” left-wing politicians. But on Sunday, El Tigre moderated his tone as he celebrated the incoming results.

“In democracies, there are no eternal enemies,” he said in a victory celebration in his hometown of Barranquilla. “Only people with the same rights who have different opinions.”

A quick count of the votes released on Sunday night by Colombian officials gave de la Espriella a 1% lead over his rival, Cepeda, a senator and longtime human rights activist who is a close ally of the current president.

Cepeda initially refused to concede defeat, saying he would wait until the votes were reviewed by judges, a normal procedure in Colombia, and also asked for thousands of tally sheets to be revised for potential irregularities.

View Image: 9-1024x683.jpg Supporters of left wing candidate Ivan Cepeda say they are worried that Abeladro de la Espriella’s tough-on-crime approach will lead to human rights violations. Manuel Rueda/The World

On Wednesday, as officials were close to finishing the vote recount, Cepeda conceded defeat at a press conference, saying he would now travel to Colombia to build “a great alliance” to defend the rights of workers and the environment.

He rejected Trump’s involvement in Colombia’s election, saying it merits further investigation. And warned the incoming government against changing any of the reforms made by Petro, Colombia’s outgoing left-wing president, to labor laws, the minimum wage or the social welfare system.

“No policy to reduce fiscal spending should destroy the conquests achieved by the Colombian people” Cepeda said.

More than 26 million people voted in the election, with just 250,000 votes separating the two candidates.

View Image: 8-1024x683.jpg Supporters of left wing candidate Ivan Cepeda. More than 26 million people voted in the tight election. Manuel Rueda/The World

With de la Espriella, 47, as its new president, Colombia will join several other nations in Latin America that have recently elected right-wing governments, including Chile, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Argentina, whose libertarian President Javier Milei is also known as “the lion.”

The leaders of these countries have been taking an iron-fisted approach to crime, while also slashing government spending, with some facing large protests over these reforms. And they are closely aligned with the Trump administration on issues like immigration and anti-drug policies.

In Colombia, de la Espriella said he supports Trump’s efforts to sink boats in the region that are suspected of carrying cocaine.

And he said he will use small planes and drones to spray coca fields with weed killers, a policy that’s been rejected by environmentalists, but has long been favored by US officials.

Some Colombians fear that human rights violations could increase if de la Espriella deploys these anti-crime policies.

“You don’t solve crime through repression,” said Carlos Raul Moreno, a Cepeda supporter in Bogota. “You need to invest in anti-poverty programs.”

Sergio Guzman, a political analyst, said that it will be tough for de la Espriella to implement some of his most controversial policies. The conservative lawyer lacks a majority in Congress and also lacks political experience.

“He’s going to hit a wall,” Guzman said. “And he’s going to find out very quickly that governing is not the same as campaigning.”

View Image: Screenshot-2026-06-24-at-1.41.39-PM-1024x625.png A supporter of Abeladro de la Espriella holds up a flyer at one of his rallies. Manuel Rueda/The World

De la Espriella will be replacing Petro, who became popular for reforms such as almost doubling the nation’s minimum wage and changing labor laws so that workers are paid more for overtime.

But the left-wing leader also upset many people with his combative approach to politics, including numerous threats to change Colombia’s constitution if Congress blocked his economic reforms.

Guzman said that Petro’s attempts to negotiate peace deals with Colombia’s rebel groups failed to reduce crime in rural areas, frustrating many voters.

De la Espriella has promised to cancel those peace talks on day one of his government, so that the military can go after rebel leaders without restrictions.

“People wanted someone who offers quick fixes,” Guzman explained. “And so, they turned to de la Espriella.”