Historians say more details about the lives of enslaved Africans need to be taught

On a trip to the Whitney Plantation in Wallace, Louisiana, visitors are likely to become acquainted with the work of the late researcher Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, one of the most influential Civil Rights figures of her time. Hall is often credited with changing the landscape of African American history and the history of slavery in the Americas.

To better understand the impact of Hall’s work and why it is so important to African American history, and how it’s taught, The World turned to Professor Mary Niall Mitchell, the Midlo Endowed Chair in History at the University of New Orleans. She’s also a consultant at Whitney Plantation.

According to Mitchell, little was known about the specific origins of enslaved West Africans before Gwendolyn Midlo Hall began her research in the 1980s.

“She discovered that by going to small parish courthouses, going through wills and succession [records], and then colonial records, you could actually accumulate a lot of information about individual African people,” Mitchell said. “And she realized she was collecting so much information that she needed to create a database. So, she was working on one of those big, clunky old desktop computers, and her graphs and things looked very 1980s. This is pre-internet.”

The World’s Host Marco Werman spoke further with Mitchell about how Hall’s work continues to resonate today in US higher education.

So, you, yourself, Mary, have helped build some learning tools. One of them is Freedom on the Move. This is really interesting: It’s a crowdsourced database that collects the stories of enslaved people who resisted bondage by escaping. What can we find in this database? Marco Werman: Freedom on the Move is a collection of what we call fugitive-slave advertisements, or advertisements for freedom seekers. But these were short newspaper advertisements. That enslavers would post in local newspapers, trying to recapture people who had run away. And so, there are almost 90,000 of these ads in the database right now, and we are not by any stretch finished collecting them. And in these advertisements, they’re putting as much detail as possible. So, you learn names, you may learn countries of origin, you learn the languages that they might be speaking, what clothes they were wearing. And so, what Freedom on the Move does is create histories of resistance that can be looked at at the macro level, right? You can see hundreds of thousands of people running and look for patterns, but also find individuals who might otherwise not appear in other historical records. And it turns out that students can understand the history of slavery differently once they work with this database, because they become invested in that person’s life story and trajectory, even though, in most cases, we don’t know what happened to them.

Well, by contrast, I understand that some years ago you taught the history of slavery in Austria. Tell us which university that was and how the students there were connected to the slave trade in North America in the 18th and 19th centuries. Yeah. So, I was teaching at the University of Innsbruck in Austria, where I taught a history workshop for upper-level history majors. It was focused on how to write the history of slavery. And it struck me that they were extremely curious about it. They didn’t know anything about it. And it seemed to me that they often wanted to know about that history of slavery because there were parts of their own history that they felt like they had not learned in school, particularly about the Holocaust. And that really surprised me. But I thought that the parallel they were drawing was very interesting, and it was really about a sort of silenced history.

Professor Mitchell, in your opinion, what are the truths about this history of slavery going back to Africa and 1619 that are still not widely understood? Like, even within the cohort of students that you’ve taught, are there still gaps in knowledge that surprise you? Absolutely. I think a lot of students show up here not really understanding that we actually know a lot about the African origins of enslaved people who came to this country. Historians have done extensive research to better understand people’s ethnicities and origins. So again, using the example of Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, she documented a predominance of Bambara people from Senegal in South Louisiana. So, that level of research hasn’t reached the classroom. There are whole swathes of the story that are missing if you don’t learn these things, you know.

So, one final thing, Professor. In the earlier report from the Whitney Plantation, we heard from Senegalese scholar Ibrahima Seck. You shared the anecdote about how he picked up the mantle of the important body of research that activist Gwendolyn Midlo Hall had begun. He explained that a more holistic approach is needed to teach the history of slavery, that educators need to highlight not just the immense suffering of enslaved people, but their contributions to American culture, from food to music to civilization. What’s your assessment of where the country is on that path? I think first you have to look at where research historians are, because it’s really their research that generates the information that can then be passed on to teachers and through museum sites and things like that. And so, I hope that more academic historians will collaborate more closely with K-12 teachers, particularly, and also descendant communities. Because when we talk to young people about slavery, we have to do that with care. We don’t only emphasize the violence and the sorrow that slavery brought, right? We want a fuller truth for these young people, that enslaved people were courageous, that they were clever [and] inventive, despite all the dangers they faced, and that all of this helped them to survive enslavement. For me, that’s the fuller picture. And certainly, as Dr. Seck indicates, cultural aspects are another way to tell that story. So, for instance, one of my colleagues here, an ethnographer, has been working with musicians in New Orleans and Senegal to perform together, talk about music together, and find commonalities between those musical forms. So, that’s another way that you can get that point across to the general public in ways that make sense and are also super interesting to them.

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.