College students from Minnesota’s immigrant communities reflect on the message of Juneteenth

Amun Muhammad, a junior majoring in strategic communication at the University of Minnesota says she’s always enjoyed celebrating Juneteenth.

“I went to a majority Black high school. So, Juneteenth has always been a part of my life growing up,” she said. “My schools would celebrate it, my after-school activities would celebrate it.”

She even did programs with the city and the local community after graduating. “Juneteenth was always a big celebration.”

Muhammad grew up in Ohio but recently moved to Minnesota with her family. Her university, which has hosted Juneteenth events in the past, is not doing one this year. So, she’s exploring other ideas.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-06-18-at-10.02.47-PM-1024x617.png Amun Muhammad visits Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with her family for Juneteenth in 2025. Courtesy of Amun Muhammad

The holiday celebrates the struggles of the African American community since the official end of slavery in the United States, which took place in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865 — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. But many people from the Black diaspora of other countries, like Muhammad who is of Somali descent, relate to its wider message of Black emancipation.

Especially this year, after federal officers from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ramped up detentions and deportations of immigrant communities — namely from the Somali, Latino, and Hmong communities — in what was known as Operation Metro Surge.

The situation has calmed down since the drawdown of ICE from the Twin Cities, but many people remain vigilant.

“I will say definitely that the uncomfortableness I felt, especially as a Somali American myself in public, has gotten better, but it’s still lingering.” Six months later, fear persists among many Somalis that they may still be targets.

View Image: IMG_3455-873x1024.jpg Minnesotans held a statewide general strike to protest ICE raids against immigrant communities, Jan. 23, 2026. Sara Hassan/The World

Muhammad said the ICE raids shifted people’s political attitudes, bringing them to the streets in protest.

On Jan. 23, Minnesotans participated in a statewide “ICE Out” general strike in downtown Minneapolis, when people were encouraged not to go to school or work, with many businesses shutting down. The effort was supported by labor unions and state lawmakers.

Amber Starr, a nurse who was born and raised in Minnesota, went out to protest with her union that day despite the freezing temperatures.

“We’re out here in solidarity supporting our immigrant neighbors,” Starr said. “Our funding, our tax dollars are going to pay for this, and they’re doing cruel things to humans, and we’re not okay with it.”

She said she wanted to show support for her neighbors.

“We also have a large immigrant population here. That’s what makes Minnesota and America wonderful, is our immigrant neighbors, because we learn from everyone.”

Another person at the protest that day was Dahir Munye, who hails from one of those immigrant families. A junior at the University of Minnesota, he was serving as the president of the Somali Student Association.

He said he understands that some people wanted to be cautious. “It’s like, ‘yeah, we hate ICE, but I’m scared, so I won’t really do much about it,’ you know? And I understand that. I can’t really blame anybody for that. But we’re here to show that it is important to fight back, and it’s okay to be scared and also to stand up to this.”

View Image: Screenshot-2026-06-18-at-10.18.46-PM-1024x652.png Dahir Munye (center), president of the University of Minnesota’s Somali Student Association, attends a demonstration in downtown Minneapolis to protest the ICE raids across the Twin Cities, Jan. 23, 2026. Sara Hassan/The World

Munye said that, on campus, students experienced different levels of backing from the university. While the administration didn’t have set policies on how to address immigration enforcement on campus, many professors allowed students to attend classes remotely if they were too afraid to join in person.

“If even the university doesn’t have all those answers, imagine how one simple person may feel during these really uncertain times,” he said.

Aidan Thomason was getting her master’s in human rights. She’s held Know Your Rights trainings at the university, helping people learn how to interact with immigration enforcement by “making sure that their constitutional protections are respected, and then also that they know how to de-escalate rather than escalate a situation,” she explained. “So, making sure that you are not ever running from an officer, things like that, that [could] give them cause to detain you.”

Although these trainings were held specifically to help immigrants, people in the Black community have historically benefited from similar trainings when dealing with law enforcement.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-06-18-at-10.14.01-PM-1024x690.png Residents of Minneapolis put up signs expressing solidarity with their immigrant neighbors during the peak of the ICE raids in the Twin Cities, Jan. 24, 2026. Sara Hassan/The World

Trainings and celebrations are ways for the communities to interact.

That’s why Juneteenth matters to recent graduate Simon Dyson, whose father is from Ghana.

“Although a lot of us are not descendants of enslaved people in this country, we still feel an affinity with those people,” Dyson said, “and we understand that we wouldn’t be able to be here if it wasn’t for the sacrifices that they made.”

As different neighborhoods get ready for Juneteenth, strategic communication major Amun Muhammad hopes to find some solidarity.

“Juneteenth to me is about remembrance. It’s about community,” she said.

“It’s one of my favorite things to celebrate, honestly. Just to really acknowledge and be surrounded by Black history, Black art, Black activism, everything that has to do with it. And that’s what it is to me.”