Kickboxer takes on bullies

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From Deutsche Welle’s Inside Europe, reporter Rob Cameron meets up with Martina Ptackova in Prague, an eight-time world champion in kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat who’s taken on a new mission: tackling bullying in schools.
Martina Ptackova is an eight-time world champion in kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat.
Martina Ptackova is an eight-time world champion in kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat. The 28-eight year old Czech champ has trained NATO troops in self-defense, but now she’s on an altogether different mission: to tackle bullying in schools.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Rob Cameron meets up with Ptackova in Prague.
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