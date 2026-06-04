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Kickboxer takes on bullies

From Deutsche Welle’s Inside Europe, reporter Rob Cameron meets up with Martina Ptackova in Prague, an eight-time world champion in kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat who’s taken on a new mission: tackling bullying in schools.

Military
Updated:
RCRob Cameron
4:42

Martina Ptackova is an eight-time world champion in kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat.

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Martina Ptackova is an eight-time world champion in kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat. The 28-eight year old Czech champ has trained NATO troops in self-defense, but now she’s on an altogether different mission: to tackle bullying in schools.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Rob Cameron meets up with Ptackova in Prague.

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