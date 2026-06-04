A different kind of ‘Fintech’

The word “fintech” has come to mean many things — from apps like Venmo and Square that allow us to use a smartphone to pay for things, to crypto, blockchains and online banking.

But there’s another very important Fintech at play: games. As in, those coming out of Finland’s booming gaming industry.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Lars Bevanger went to northern Finland, where they’ve been teaching gaming for around 20 years.



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