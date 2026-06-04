A different kind of ‘Fintech’

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Deutsche Welle’s Lars Bevanger reports from Finland about the country’s booming gaming industry, sometimes referred to as “Fintech.”
In this file photo, people walk on the embankment of the South Harbour in the center of Helsinki, Finland, March 15, 2025.
The word “fintech” has come to mean many things — from apps like Venmo and Square that allow us to use a smartphone to pay for things, to crypto, blockchains and online banking.
But there’s another very important Fintech at play: games. As in, those coming out of Finland’s booming gaming industry.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Lars Bevanger went to northern Finland, where they’ve been teaching gaming for around 20 years.
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