Families organize amid government funding cuts into rare disease research

Some 25 million Americans live with rare genetic diseases — that’s nearly 1 in 13. More than half are children. The path to discovering what the condition is and finding treatments can take years. But for children who are medical mysteries, getting a diagnosis can be life-changing.
Dr. Paola Nicolaides is the Cypriot pediatric neurologist behind the discovery of an ultra-rare genetic syndrome. She was early in her career when she encountered a very unusual patient. An encounter that would change the lives of 333 individuals who, today, have a diagnosis of a syndrome bearing her name, the Nicolaides-Baraitser syndrome, including reporter Deepa Fernandes’ daughter.
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Within the past year, there have been dramatic cuts to science research grants. Particularly hard-hit has been rare disease research, which has always been difficult to fund, including research on Nicolaides-Baraitser syndrome. But global research collaborations are forging ahead, led by some of the most impacted people.
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Funding for these reports were provided by the Pulitzer Center.
Here is a photo gallery of some of the people battling through and promoting research for Nicolaides-Baraitser syndrome:
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