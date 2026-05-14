French public media is being targeted by the far-right

Overspending, misspending, favoritism and left-wing political bias: These are the charges leveled against France’s public radio and television by a parliamentary report published this week.
Critics of the report describe it as a “foretaste of the extreme right in power”. The head of the committee of lawmakers that produced it is a member of a party allied to Jordan Bardella’s far-right National Rally.
Click the player above to hear more from Deutsche Welle‘s Inside Europe reporter John Laurenson in Paris.
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