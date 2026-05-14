Donate
A group of people attentively listen indoors, near a "Radio France" sign, with one person holding a "Vive la Radio Publique" sign.
Media

French public media is being targeted by the far-right

France’s public radio and television are accused of overspending, misspending, favoritism,and left-wing political bias, according to a parliamentary report released this week.

DW & The World

In this AP file photo, employees of France’s state radio corporation Radio France attend a strike meeting held at the company’s headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, April 13, 2015. The board reads: “Long Live Public Radio.”

Christophe Ena/AP/File

Overspending, misspending, favoritism and left-wing political bias: These are the charges leveled against France’s public radio and television by a parliamentary report published this week.

Critics of the report describe it as a “foretaste of the extreme right in power”. The head of the committee of lawmakers that produced it is a member of a party allied to Jordan Bardella’s far-right National Rally.

Click the player above to hear more from Deutsche Welle‘s Inside Europe reporter John Laurenson in Paris.

Will you support The World?

The story you just read is not locked behind a paywall because listeners and readers like you generously support our nonprofit newsroom. Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World. Can we count on you?