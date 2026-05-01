Czech Republic bans communist symbols in May Day parades

Friday is May Day, when workers around the world mark the anniversary of the birth of the labor movement in the United States. The international holiday is sees marches and protests, during which people demand better pay and stronger protections for workers.

In the Czech Republic, the giant parades of the communist era may be long gone, but left-wing groups still gather each year in the center of Prague.

This time, though, there is a controversial new law explicitly placing Communist propaganda and symbols under the same anti-extremism legislation used against Nazism.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Rob Cameron reports from Prague.

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