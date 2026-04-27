Security tech start-ups play increasingly significant role in Ukraine war

Increasingly, European military readiness is bound up with its ability to respond to rapidly developing technology, such as drones.

The Ukrainian experience is showing that in this field, smaller, more agile security tech start-ups are playing an increasingly significant role.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Reporter Ben Bathke went to Estonia’s capital Tallinn to meet up with Ragnar Sass, an Estonian tech entrepreneur who has pivoted towards defense.

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