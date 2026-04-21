Women composers of the Renaissance emerge

Hidden for centuries, music by women composers of the Renaissance has largely remained outside the public canon.
Musica Secreta is a British ensemble dedicated to researching and performing this repertoire, combining historical scholarship with an all-female sound world.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, arts journalist Breandáin O’Shea guides us through the pure loveliness.
Click on the player to hear the full story.
The story you just read is not locked behind a paywall because listeners and readers like you generously support our nonprofit newsroom. Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World. Can we count on you?