It’s been four years since Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Bucha, which was occupied by Russian soldiers for about a month at the beginning of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Mass atrocities committed by the Russian troops in Bucha were later uncovered, horrifying the world.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe Correspondent Teri Schultz reports after visiting the Bucha memorial this week, alongside an EU delegation that was there to assure Ukraine that those responsible will be brought to justice.

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