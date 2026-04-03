An Azerbaijani city rises from ruins

The Azerbaijani city of Aghdam was razed during fierce fighting in the war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Ethnic Armenian forces took control of the city in the early 1990s.

But some ten years later, Azerbaijani forces regained the enclave, forcing most of the over 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to Armenia.

Azerbaijani people look at ruins of Aghdam, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, a week after the city was been turned over to Azerbaijan’s Army control. Kalbajar was expected to be handed over on Nov. 15, but Azerbaijan agreed to delay the takeover after a request from Armenia. Azerbaijani officials said worsening weather conditions made the withdrawal of Armenian forces and civilians difficult along the single road through mountainous territory that connects the region with Armenia. Emrah Gurel/AP/File

Reporter Dorian Jones, from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reports from the ruins.

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