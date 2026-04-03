An Azerbaijani city rises from ruins

The Azerbaijani city of Aghdam was razed during fierce fighting in the war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Ethnic Armenian forces took control of the city in the early 1990s.
But some ten years later, Azerbaijani forces regained the enclave, forcing most of the over 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to Armenia.
Reporter Dorian Jones, from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reports from the ruins.
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