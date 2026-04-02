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Close-up of Rummo brand pasta packages, featuring Mezzi Rigatoni and other types, with labels indicating the pasta is made in Italy.
Food

An Italian city takes on sub-par pasta

Tagliatelle, tortellini and lasagne all originate from Bologna and are made with fresh egg pasta by artisans known as ‘sfogline.’ Bologna now certifies authentic versions to protect them from imposters.

DW & The World

Boxes of imported Italian pasta are seen on shelves, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Detroit.

Ryan Sun/AP/File

Tagliatelle, tortellini and lasagne — all originate from Bologna, where authentic versions use fresh egg pasta called ‘la sfoglia,’ made by artisans known as ‘sfogline.’

To protect those traditions and the artisans who carry them out, Bologna has established a certification process to distinguish the real deal from imposters.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Dany Mitzman has the story.

Click on the player above to hear the full report.

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