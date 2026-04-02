An Italian city takes on sub-par pasta

Tagliatelle, tortellini and lasagne — all originate from Bologna, where authentic versions use fresh egg pasta called ‘la sfoglia,’ made by artisans known as ‘sfogline.’

To protect those traditions and the artisans who carry them out, Bologna has established a certification process to distinguish the real deal from imposters.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Dany Mitzman has the story.

Click on the player above to hear the full report.