A brief history of US-Cuba relations

Cuba is in economic freefall — driven by a de facto oil blockade instituted by the United States.

US President Donald Trump has been clear that he hopes this will lead to the collapse of Cuba’s communist government. On Monday, Trump said he would, “have the honor of taking Cuba in some form.”

This is all happening just 10 years after former President Barack Obama paid a historic visit to the island.

Cuba’s President Raúl Castro, left, walks with US President Barack Obama, as they inspect the guard in the Revolution Palace, March 21, 2016. Brushing aside profound differences, President Obama and President Castro sat down for a historic meeting, offering critical clues about whether Obama’s sharp policy U-turn will be fully reciprocated. Ramon Espinosa/AP/File

Host Marco Werman spoke with Lillian Guerra, professor of Caribbean history at the University of Florida, looking back at the history of US-Cuba relations.

Marco Werman: Let’s first talk about former Cuban President Fulgencio Batista — what is important to know about him? Lillian Guerra:In 1933, there was a revolution in Cuba that was extremely popular, and we found our man in Fulgencio Batista, who staged a coup in January 1934. We immediately recognized his government, and then he became our “strongman” in Havana and ruled the place from 1934 to 1944. So, in the fifties, when he staged another coup, March 10, 1952, he’s once again a known quantity. He’s a very good friend of US diplomats, who are looking for stability and looking to see that the Cuban government represented US investors’ interests at the cost, in fact, of Cuban sovereignty, and often at the cost of citizens’ demands for a constitutional, democratic and accountable regime.

President Fulgencio Batista of Cuba speaks to his troops the day after an attempted coup against his government in Havana, in July, 1953. Batista was overthrown by Fidel Castro in 1959 and spent the remaining years of his life in exile in Spain. He died Aug. 6, 1973. The exact date of the photo is unknown. AP photo

Well, anyone who’s seen “The Godfather II” will recall the scene in Havana on the eve of the revolution, with big CEOs from across the Western Hemisphere hoping to get rich with Batista’s help. By 1959, in real life, Batista fled Cuba, and the revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro began to establish a new government. Did the US recognize the new government? Well, yes, they did. In fact, there was a kind of reality check at the [US] State Department. They realized that they had no real contacts or reach into the opposition because their ambassadors in Havana had been so close and in bed with Batista since ‘52. There was recognition of the need to [build] a better relationship, and ‘59 was going to do it. That was the goal.

Yeah, so was it ideology, like capitalism versus communism, that ultimately drove a wedge between the US and Cuba, or was there a specific moment that caused relations to sour? There was a specific moment. Since the 1940 constitution, the Cuban people had wanted agrarian reform, which was effectively a law that would take away, or at least limit, how much any individual or corporation could own. And so, in May of ‘59, that land reform was passed. It was extraordinarily well-received by the majority of Cubans. And, of course, sugar investors from the United States had been lobbying the US government to prevent that from happening. Then, they wanted the United States, frankly, to invade Cuba, as it had done in previous moments of Cuban history, in order to prevent this reform from taking hold.

In this March 14, 1957 file photo, Fidel Castro, the young anti-Batista guerrilla leader, center, stands with his brother Raul Castro, front, and Camilo Cienfuegos, while operating in the mountains of eastern Cuba. Andrew St. George/AP/File

So, you said that was May of 1959, so not long after the revolution took hold. How did the US react? There was a fight between the US State Department under [President Dwight D.] Eisenhower and his intelligence community over whether to [attempt] subversion. And the intelligence community of the US that wants to invade, they win that argument.

This is really the inflection point where you left off there between the US and Cuba. What were the effects of the embargo in Cuba, and what impact did that have on Cuban perceptions of the US? Yeah, so, I would say that a lot of Cubans, incredibly, because they saw this standoff between Castro and Washington as an unfair kind of a game, they saw themselves as sort of David and the United States as Goliath. By the time everything is nationalized and the government has 80% of the economy in its hands in December 1960, the United States is going to pull back its diplomatic representation. And it looks like both countries are on a war footing. So, between January and April of ‘61, you get a mass mobilization of hundreds of thousands of militia on the island to defend against a possible invasion. And the Cubans, or rather the United States, is recruiting Cuban exiles to create a kind of surrogate army that is to invade, which failed miserably at the Bay of Pigs . So, you know that it’s after that that the embargo becomes permanent

In this April 1961 file photo, members of Fidel Castro’s militia rest after an operation in an invasion zone in Cuba. In 1961, the US-backed Bay of Pigs invasion failed to overthrow Soviet-backed Cuban leader Fidel Castro but Washington continued to launch attempts to assassinate Castro and dislodge his government. AP/File

So, for many Cubans, dealing with the economic blowback from the embargo made leaving the island a big option. We’ve seen waves of migration from Cuba to the US. Throughout the decades, with a notable example in 1980, the Mariel boatlift. What was happening in 1980, and how does migration connect to the relationship between the two governments? Yeah, no doubt it was a safety valve for Fidel Castro to rely on any time there was mass discontent or increasing opposition to this unanimous kind of mandate of loyalty to his regime and his leadership. So, you get the Mariel boatlift, so that people who want to go pick up their relatives who are discontented on the island can do so. And you have 125,000 Cubans, if not more, lined up to leave the island. Over the next five months, they do leave. He demonizes those folks because more than 70% of them are under the age of 30. It really showed what would look to be from a lot of people’s perspective on the outside, you know, a still very popular regime, that it wasn’t, and that it was not legitimate in the eyes of its youth. So, this exodus has been a means by which the state stabilizes itself. No doubt the last few years, during which we’ve seen about 2.8 million people leave the island more than ever before in the history of Cuba, have been a huge boon to the government in terms of stability. But at this point, it’s got no legs left to stand on.

So, let’s fast forward to the 2010s. March 20 marks the 10th anniversary of President Obama’s visit to Cuba, really the high-water mark of his attempts to normalize relations with the island. How did he do that, and why then? Obama radically changed the policies regarding who could visit the island. That category came to include more than 100,000 Americans annually who were not just researchers or family members. But Americans who honestly wanted to go to Cuba and see it for themselves on cultural exchanges, just as individuals. He also put no limits on how much money Cubans could send their family members on the island. And that really, really began to move things in so many visible ways. There was a dramatic change. And Obama’s visit itself was stunning. Nobody expected that a US president would ever visit … let alone that he would be a Black president, and let alone he would allow to freely speak to the Cuban people in utterly inspiring ways, and that were about, not just how both in the United States and Cuba, societies and nations were built by slaves, but that both of our societies were committed to democracy and that they could work together citizen to citizen. So, this kind of speech, in particular, that he gave when he was there, really for the first time silenced and sidelined the dictators.

In this AP file photo, President Barack Obama, with Cuban President Raúl Castro, shakes hands during their meeting at the Palace of the Revolution, March 21, in Havana, Cuba. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/File

So, can you draw a line between that ultimately unfulfilled moment and today? Yes, I want to say that I think on the island there has been so much despair that has been a product of the economic policies that the [Cuban] state implemented during and after the pandemic, which just impoverished the Cuban state, coupled with a really devastating collapse of infrastructure. Cuba had five nationwide blackouts in 2025. Nobody had ever experienced that. I mean, they had had timed blackouts, blackouts that were caused by hurricanes … but never had the entire island gone black. All of this has generated so much outrage. And frankly, on the social media I’ve been looking at over the last couple of weeks, one of the things Cubans rely on is their dark humor to get through tough times. It was really kind of disturbing that many people, when we started bombing Iran, they reacted to that by saying, “Hey, we were supposed to be the next in line after Venezuela. Where are you guys?”

An electric tricycle transports customers during a blackout in Havana, Cuba, March 21, 2026. Ramon Espinosa/AP

And what does that tell you, that they’re waiting for help from the United States? That it speaks to just how desperate a lot of islanders, maybe the majority of islanders, are, for any kind of change … because they have spent really literally decades in scarcity and austerity. I have to recognize that one of the results of the opening, the expansion of entrepreneurialism in Cuba that Obama created, was that, for the first time, young people saw a future on the island. And their goal was not simply to leave. And then that all went away.

Well, since Trump’s return to office, he has, as you know, been steadily ratcheting up the pressure on Cuba, shutting off the flow of oil to Cuba from Venezuela, even floating the idea of a coup in his words, a “friendly takeover.” How do you see the path forward for the US and Cuba, Lillian? So, we heard from President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the island that for a month, the Cuban government has been negotiating with the American government. Now, what we’re hoping for, I think, those of us on the island, those who are abroad like myself, is that there would be a release of political prisoners — because there are more than a thousand who are being held, most of whom were arrested in 2021, for protesting on the streets when there were millions of people protesting on July 11, 2021. We’re hoping that there will be a legalization of multiple political parties, and that there would be some transitional council state that hopefully will include things like the civil society that has, against every possible odds, managed to rise from the ashes of its own criminalization under communism.



There’s a possibility of seeing an international intervention towards democratization that would entail excluding the communist regime, especially the armed forces, which are not neutral in this. My fear is that Trump and his folks are interested in working with the armed forces in Cuba precisely because they control the keys to the economy. So, to see them remain in power with no movement towards a real control and consolidation of accountability from their state and participation, representation of the people, that would be extraordinarily, not just disheartening, it would be devastating to the hopes and dreams and destiny of Cuba.

A United States flag and a Cuban flag hang from a wall as actor Armando Ricart looks at the television set showing U.S. President Donald Trump announcing his new Cuba policy, in Havana, Cuba, June 16, 2017. President Trump declared he was restoring some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were lifted as part of the Obama administration’s historic easing. Ramon Espinosa/AP

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.