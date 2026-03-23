Denmark holds snap elections this week

In Denmark, citizens will head to the polls for snap elections on March 24.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called for the elections just last month, hoping to maintain her popularity boost from when she stood up to defend Greenland against US President Donald Trump’s designs to take over the island.

Voters there are juggling this issue, as well domestic and economic concerns.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Adrienne Murray reports from Copenhagen.

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