France moving to the right as voters head to the polls for local elections

Opinion polls in France indicate that the country is poised to swing to the right in local elections that started on Sunday and will be taking place over the course of two rounds.

It’s possible, though, that Paris — which has been run by a Socialist for a quarter of a century — could buck the trend. The result is predicted to be tight.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe correspondent John Laurenson has been taking the pulse of the city.

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