Descriptions of struggle at an art exhibition in Prague

An art exhibition in the Czech capital, Prague, is causing a good bit of consternation.

The protest seen was organized to support illustrators who boycotted the Bratislava Biennial of Illustrations 2025. It was directed against the non-transparent functioning of Bibiana and the way the event was organized at the Slovak National Gallery. Participants stood silently around the gallery wearing masks with the logo WE LOVE BIB / WE BOYCOTT BIB 2025 designed by Ďuro Balogh. The event was organized in cooperation with Open Culture!, ASIL – Association of Illustrators, ej publishing, This! is gallery, Art Will Not Be Silent! and The Free National Gallery. Held on October 3, 2025. Andrea Kalinová/The Free National Gallery

It details the political struggle for cultural expression in neighboring Slovakia.

Posters emphasizing the ‘Cultural Strike’ at the Free National Gallery in Bratislava, showcased during the exhibition in Prague. Jan Kolsky/The Free National Gallery

The exhibition, “Free National Gallery – Description of a Struggle,” documents the dismissals, resignations, strikes and stand-offs in Slovakia under the populist government of current Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The message appeared on the garage shortly after the “summer dismissals” of statutory representatives in cultural institutions. It became iconic, part of Roman Ondak’s work, and is now part of art history. Leontína Berková/The Free National Gallery

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Rob Cameron reports from Prague.

Click on the audio player above to hear the full report.