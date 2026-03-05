Descriptions of struggle at an art exhibition in Prague

An art exhibition in the Czech capital, Prague, is causing a good bit of consternation.
It details the political struggle for cultural expression in neighboring Slovakia.
The exhibition, “Free National Gallery – Description of a Struggle,” documents the dismissals, resignations, strikes and stand-offs in Slovakia under the populist government of current Prime Minister Robert Fico.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Rob Cameron reports from Prague.
Click on the audio player above to hear the full report.
