A person walking through a dense olive grove, with expansive rows of olive trees visible in the background.
Energy

Spain debates using the sun for olive harvests or solar park projects

Souwie Buis, from Deutsche Welle, DW, looks at the debate in southern Spain over using the sun for traditional olive harvests or mega solar park projects.

Updated on

In this file photo, a day laborer works at the olive harvest in the southern town of Quesada, a rural community in the heartland of Spain’s olive country, Oct. 28, 2022.

Bernat Armangue/AP/File photo

The southern Spanish region of Andalusia is embroiled in a struggle that is pitting the countryside’s traditional olive farmers against mega solar park projects.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Souwie Buis has been following the developments for the program, “Inside Europe.”

Click on the player to hear the full story.

