Daughters of the Donbas group creates music remembering abducted Ukrainian children

“Daughters of Donbas: Songs of Stolen Children” is a Ukrainian musical group that seeks to give voice to the roughly 20,000 children that Russia has abducted from occupied Ukrainian territories.

The project is led by a Ukrainian-Canadian singer and a young flutist who was rescued from abduction.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Arts Journalist Breandáin O’Shea reports.

Click on the player to hear the full story.