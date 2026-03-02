Donate
A playground with children's toys and flowers laid as a memorial, set against a backdrop of damaged apartment buildings with boarded windows.
Daughters of the Donbas group creates music remembering abducted Ukrainian children

From our partners at DW, Breandáin O’Shea reports on a Ukrainian musical group that seeks to give voice to the numerous children abducted by Russia from occupied Ukrainian territories.

Toys and floral tributes left in a playground on a site of Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, April 7, 2025.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/File photo

“Daughters of Donbas: Songs of Stolen Children” is a Ukrainian musical group that seeks to give voice to the roughly 20,000 children that Russia has abducted from occupied Ukrainian territories.

The project is led by a Ukrainian-Canadian singer and a young flutist who was rescued from abduction.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Arts Journalist Breandáin O’Shea reports.

Click on the player to hear the full story.

