A group of people, including a woman holding a child and a young girl with a backpack, are seen at an outdoor location with military personnel and vehicles. The woman is wearing a headscarf and carrying luggage, and a soldier is directing the group. Military trucks and personnel are visible in the background.
Refugees

Turkey grapples with loss of labor as Syrian refugees return home

Many Turkish companies dependent on Syrian labor are concerned as Syrian refugees start returning home. Deutsche Welle, DW’s, Dorian Jones reports from the border between the two countries.

Syrian families arrive at the Cilvegozu border gate to cross into Syria from Turkey near Antakya, southern Turkey, Dec. 10, 2024.

Metin Yoksu/AP/File photo

Now that Syria’s civil war has more or less ended, hundreds of thousands of refugees are returning home.

Turkey took in more Syrians than any other country in the world — and their continuing presence has, according to polls, become a political liability for the government.

But many Turkish companies are dependent on Syrian labor, and the returns are posing a major headache.

Deutsche Welle, DW’s, Dorian Jones reports from the industrial city of Gaziantep, close to Syria’s border.

