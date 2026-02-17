Turkey grapples with loss of labor as Syrian refugees return home

Now that Syria’s civil war has more or less ended, hundreds of thousands of refugees are returning home.
Turkey took in more Syrians than any other country in the world — and their continuing presence has, according to polls, become a political liability for the government.
But many Turkish companies are dependent on Syrian labor, and the returns are posing a major headache.
Deutsche Welle, DW’s, Dorian Jones reports from the industrial city of Gaziantep, close to Syria’s border.
