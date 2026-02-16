Denmark changes its military conscription policy

The Danish government is strengthening its military. Partially fueled by uncertainty about its relationship with the United States, Denmark is increasing the length of mandatory military service from four months to 11 months.

The country is also ending a rule that allowed women to opt out of serving. These changes are part of a wider shift across Europe as security concerns grow.

Croatia brought back mandatory military service this January, for instance. And in Germany, the debate has been heated. For now, service remains voluntary, but if quotas aren’t met, parliament could activate compulsory conscription.

In Denmark, Deutsche Welle, DW’s, Teri Schultz visited the first class of new conscripts beginning their training under the new system.

Click on the player to hear the full story.