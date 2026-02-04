Donate
A group of Buddhist monks in traditional robes walking along a roadside, followed by a white sheriff's vehicle. A woman in a white coat is kneeling on the grass, paying respects to the monks as they pass by. The sky is clear and blue, indicating a sunny day.
Buddhist monks on national Walk for Peace receive flowers, tears, and gratitude along a NC highway

Buddhist monks embark on a Walk for Peace — from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, DC — to “raise awareness of peace, loving kindness and compassion across America and the world.”

Buddhist monks passed through Chatham County, North Carolina, Jan 22, 2026, as they continued on their Walk for Peace. The monks started walking in Fort Worth, Texas, and will continue until reaching Washington, DC, to “raise awareness of peace, loving kindness and compassion across America and the world.”

Walking 3,200 miles throughout the South can wear you out.

On Thursday, the 19 monks doing so took a break for lunch before resuming their trek on US Highway 64 toward downtown Pittsboro.

Onlookers parked their cars for miles along the highway, while Chatham County Sheriff’s officers escorted the group.

Click here to view an interactive map of the Walk for Peace.

Hundreds waited for hours in hopes of catching just a few minutes of the peaceful walk — some monks wore running shoes, others walked barefoot. They all wore saffron robes as they’ve received an overwhelming response across the Carolinas.

“It brings tears to your eyes,” said Kristen Aldretti, who flew in from Colorado and rented a car to see the monks. “It’s so moving to think about what they’re doing and the symbolism and the selflessness, and it does give you hope.”

The monks hail from Dhammacetiya, a Vietnamese Buddhist organization in Fort Worth, Texas. Their walk began on Oct. 26 there, and they plan to reach Washington, DC, before Valentine’s Day.

Three Buddhist monks in traditional robes walk beside a sheriff's department truck, one holding yellow flowers, on a forested roadside.
The monks hail from Dhammacetiya, a Vietnamese Buddhist organization in Fort Worth, Texas.Mehmet Demirci/WUNC

The “Walk for Peace” amassed a viral social media following with each day of their journey, with people following the group to get a glimpse of their universal message of peace, mindfulness and compassion.

On Friday, the monks set out toward Apex where they stopped and participated in a ceremony with the town before heading east to Raleigh.

When the monks finally passed the anxious people on the side of the highway, the crowds were mostly silent.

People held out roses for them, many putting their hands together at their chest in prayer out of reverence and gratitude.

Some had tears running down their faces, and others knelt down before them.

A person in a colorful robe stands in front of a banner that reads "WITH DEEP GRATITUDE & REVERENCE WE THANK YOU" while three people look on, one holding a pole to support the banner in an outdoor setting with cars in the background.
The monks set out toward Apex where they stopped and participated in a ceremony with the town before heading east to Raleigh.Mehmet Demirci/WUNC

Monks chant, bless an ailing woman

The monks silently smiled as they walked by, stopping briefly only to pass out a bracelet or receive a flower.

Suddenly, the monks stopped at a woman standing with a sign. She knelt before them. Then, they began to chant for nearly a minute, as people stood by and watched in awe.

A group of Buddhist monks in brown robes walk along a road, with one monk holding a staff adorned with medallions and yellow flowers. A person kneels on the ground in front, making a gesture of respect. Trees and parked vehicles are in the background.
A person kneels before the traveling Buddhist monks.Mehmet Demirci/WUNC

Lilly-Ann Wilson, who came from Washington, DC, sobbed loudly next to them as they chanted.

The woman with the sign was recovering from a bone marrow transplant and asked the monks for a blessing.

Wilson told WUNC that the woman with the sign was her sister, whom she had visited to be her bone marrow donor. Her sister sought a blessing from the monks in her fragile condition.

“I can’t contain myself, I just can’t,” said Wilson, who sat in her car crying afterwards. “It’s a beautiful moment. An absolutely beautiful moment.”

A moment ‘needed for the nation’

For those of Asian descent who attended the walk, it was a different experience.

Chapel Hill resident Lin Oo migrated to North Carolina from Myanmar during the pandemic.

“We (are) people (who) love peace. Every people love peace,” said Oo. “That’s why they walk? We don’t care, we don’t know. But they walk for peace. The world needs peace.”

The monks’ walk was important to him because Buddhist monks led a historic protest known as the “Saffron Revolution” in 2007 against the military government in Myanmar, facing severe repression.

A group of Buddhist monks wearing orange robes walk along a road. They are accompanied by a campervan and a sheriff's vehicle. A "Do Not Enter" sign and trees are visible in the background on a clear day.
The monks, some wearing running shoes and others walking barefoot, received an overwhelming response across the Carolinas.Mehmet Demirci/WUNC

But here in America, they can march freely, he said.

“Buddhism is not a religion, it’s a way of life,” said Jenny Flynn, who is Nepalese-American, a Buddhist, and traveled from New Jersey. “The monks are living Buddhism. They are practicing simplicity and peace.”

For Lynne Johnson, one of the many local residents who turned out, the monks’ journey is a respite amid news of war and political division.

“I think it’s what our nation needs,” said Johnson. “I think it’s the one thing right now that people can come together about. Everyone’s so divided. We don’t need to be.”

This story originally appeared on WUNC News on Jan. 23, 2026.

