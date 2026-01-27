Sabbath observance is dwindling on the islands of the Outer Hebrides

The Outer Hebrides, off the north-west of Scotland, are a remote, beautiful and sometimes awe-inspiring place. Also known as the Western Isles, they’re the UK’s last bastion of old-fashioned Christian Sunday observance, with strictures against working, shopping and even leisure activities on the Sabbath.
But … things are changing.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reporter Richard Baynes sent us a report from Stornoway, on the Isles of Lewis and Harris. Click on the blue player above to listen.
The story you just read is not locked behind a paywall because listeners and readers like you generously support our nonprofit newsroom. Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World. Can we count on you?