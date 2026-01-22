A Nokia mobile phone was once the must-have gadget. But, with the advent of Smartphones, the Finnish communications giant became a case study in how a market-leading brand can suddenly crash and burn if it fails to keep up with technological innovation.
Today, however, Nokia is back as a global leader in radio and mobile communication technology. From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Lars Bevanger reports that the Finnish company has pivoted toward defense.
