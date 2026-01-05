Skin For All website addresses various issues for different skin types

Naabil Khan is a medical student from the United Kingdom. At just 22 years old, she’s the founder of the nonprofit Skin For All, a website making information on skin conditions across diverse skin tones more accessible.
Her work is proof that young people at the beginning of their careers can still provide services that impact the world.
Khan recounted her story of the website’s creation on the Deutsche Welle, DW, program, Inside Europe.
Click on the player to hear the full story.
The story you just read is not locked behind a paywall because listeners and readers like you generously support our nonprofit newsroom. Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World. Can we count on you?