Skin For All website addresses various issues for different skin types

Naabil Khan is a medical student from the United Kingdom. At just 22 years old, she’s the founder of the nonprofit Skin For All, a website making information on skin conditions across diverse skin tones more accessible.

Her work is proof that young people at the beginning of their careers can still provide services that impact the world.

Khan recounted her story of the website’s creation on the Deutsche Welle, DW, program, Inside Europe.

Click on the player to hear the full story.