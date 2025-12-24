What foods power a walk around the globe?

National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek was served the rare treat of apple pie along the Karakoram highway in Pakistan. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

For international travelers, what you eat is one of the most visceral aspects of the journey.

National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek has eaten a lot of meals during his almost 13-year journey around the globe by foot. It’s all being documented in a project known as Out of Eden Walk.

Salopek joins Host Marco Werman to discuss his most memorable ones along his walk to retrace the path of the earliest human migration out of Africa.

Marco Werman: So what was on the menu when walking through the Middle East? Paul Salopek: It’s just fantastic. It’s a Mediterranean diet. Basically, falafels, hummus, lots of fresh vegetables … often coming out of people’s gardens, in the backyard. And, meats also. Mostly mutton, right, sheep going with a side of rice. So yeah, going through the Middle East was fantastic. I remember walking through Saudi Arabia … If I wanted to, Marco, I could have had mutton breakfast, lunch and dinner.

I mean, mutton for breakfast brings up something you’ve experienced: food cooked by a stranger. They welcome you into their home. Sometimes, that food and the gaminess of mutton, I think, can be a culture shock for global travelers. Have you ever been skeptical of a plate of food? On this project, I would have to say again, you know, something like eyeballs, sheep’s eyes, that is kind of a delicacy in places like the Arabian Peninsula. It takes a little getting used to, to kind of chew into that kind of gelatinous orb.

Just describe the moment where it was handed to you on a plate, those sheep’s eyes, and you know, like your diplomacy of doing it, eating it. I don’t know, it’s probably the same thing you do. It’s a gift. And as you say, you can’t really turn it away. It can be an offense. This is the delicacy of the house. In this case, it was in a seaside community on the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. This guy had gone and pulled out all the stops to have a big dinner. And these eyeballs are staring up at you from the plate. So you have to give it kind of a, you know, a few symbolic chews and swallow. And then the other thing about hospitality, some of it is so much — including in China — just volumes of food, that it’s okay if you don’t eat everything; so, maybe you can cover the remaining eyeballs with a bit of rice and say, “Hey, I’m full.” … geographically moving things around the plate. *chuckles*

Street foods are handy and often delicious along the global walking trail. Here, Salopek and his walking partners stop for a bowl of split pea porridge for breakfast in China. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

What about the other way around? Are there things that you are really glad you didn’t have to taste or eat? You know, it’s people who know me, my friends and family, who laugh at my palate. I pretty much eat everything that is put on my plate. So, no, I’ve kind of eaten everything. You know one other, maybe challenging cuisine for me, and don’t get me wrong, it is lovely in its own right, but again, there’s the question of repetition, right? This is kind of a factor of how many times you eat your favorite comfort food; you start losing your taste for it, or whatever your favorite comfort food is. In Central Asia, it is mutton again. It’s kind of like boiled mutton, which can be pretty tough. In some cases, it might even bounce off the plate, with a side of very thick, gelatinous noodles. And yeah, a few times, that’s perfectly fine. But Marco, it took me two and a half years to walk through Central Asia. By then, I was ready for a little bit of a change of cuisine.

Food can be a bridge to deeper, more meaningful reporting. Tomonori Tanaka, a walking partner of Paul Salopek, does the cooking at a rural local guest house in Japan. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

Have you picked up any culinary skills along the way, things you’d like to reproduce? This is such an embarrassing interview because, you know, my cooking skills, kind of the apex is throwing a can of beans in the campfire when it explodes, it’s ready. So, no, the short answer is sort of no. I mean, I can make a basic omelet. But I do raise my hand in self-defense, in my own kind of pathetic way, by saying I don’t have too many cooking utensils. I carry a rucksack. It has maybe eight to 11 items in it. And cooking materials aren’t really a big priority. If I can get a little bag of chilies, chili flakes or chili peppers, because I grew up in Mexico, I like spice. I’ll go for it. But otherwise, no.

You mentioned your mention of Mexico there in a year or so from now, you’ll be back there. What flavors or ingredients do you miss when you’re away from that part of the world? It’s the street food. And it’s one of these societies where people eat outside, in a communal setting. It could be the local mercado, it could be comida callejera, it could be something just in the park, where somebody set up like a tacos al pastor. Something that’s just delicious, and you eat standing up. I mean, that’s what I’m really looking forward to. I grew up with that. That’s the comfort food of my childhood.

A baker prepares a handmade bread called non in Uzbekistan. In Central Asia, boiled mutton was also a daily staple. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

Yeah, I mean, the street food of Mexico, I totally get that. What about particular foods that you find yourself craving and how do you satisfy that need when you don’t have access to those special things? You basically endure, because again, walking, maybe it’s just part of this ascetic discipline of walking, it stirs the imagination. You can yearn for something, you know. You basically wait for the next meal and count yourself lucky for it, whatever it is.

Whatever it is, you know. Is there one thing that you’ve eaten from the road that somehow captures this whole journey so far for you? I would say in highly developed post-industrial economies, the common comfort food is pre-packaged and pre-prepared, right? You stop in at a fast-food joint. The big gift of this journey, part of the reason I’m still healthy and still going, is that I’ve walked through places where the food that was on my plate was probably grown locally. Everything has to be eaten quickly before it spoils. I was able to take in nutritious food that was pretty much freshly grown in the ground or coming from animal protein that was kind of local. And that’s been a huge gift. It makes me wonder, when the project’s over, what am I gonna do? You know, if I settle into a city, I can’t raise chickens in my backyard.

Salopek says that walking continents keeps him healthy, in part because much of the food served along his agrarian route has been homegrown and not ultra-processed–like these fresh watermelons for sale at a market in Uzbekistan. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

Parts of this interview have been edited for length and clarity.



Writer and National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek has embarked on a 24,000-mile storytelling trek across the world called the "Out of Eden Walk." The National Geographic Society, committed to illuminating and protecting the wonders of our world, has funded Salopek and the project since 2013.