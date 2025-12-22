Pan-American climbing competition is a Latin American milestone

When climbers from Chile to Canada showed up at the 2025 IFSC Pan American Cup in the Colombian city of Armenia, they didn’t expect to compete inside a high school gym. The event was the year’s most important international climbing competition between athletes from South, Central and North America. It was also a local milestone: the first major international climbing competition of its kind hosted by Colombia.

In preparation, world-class walls for bouldering, lead climbing and speed climbing were imported and installed. But at the last minute, organizers learned that they didn’t have the necessary parts to finish the bouldering wall. Instead, early on a Sunday morning, climbers were showing up to Plan B: the public school INEM José Celestino Mutis.

The bouldering competition for the 2025 IFSC Pan American Cup in Armenia, Colombia, was moved at the last-minute to La Otra Mitad: an old-school wall in the gym of public school INEM José Celestino Mutis. Stan Alcorn/The World

The bouldering wall used for the competition was a rickety creation with a lot of lime green paint on one side of the school gym’s volleyball court. Meanwhile, outside, rain was dripping on cushions beneath the warm-up wall.

It wasn’t the typical set-up for an IFSC competition, but the Latin American climbers seemed to take it in stride.

“In Argentina, this is common,” said the mother of Argentine climber Valentina Aguado. She said her daughter trained on a makeshift wall on their patio. She recalled waking up at 5:00 in the morning, realizing it was raining and having to run outside to grab the cushions.

Ben Hanna of the United States said he liked the “old school” wall. “ It was a really cool throwback to when I first started rock climbing.” Stan Alcorn/The World

Hours before the competition began, the event’s head routesetter, Cristian Carreras of Chile, was still making last-minute adjustments to the plastic holds competitors would use to climb to the top.

“It was a little bit broken,” he said, as he drilled a chip the size of a coin at the top of a suitcase-sized triangle, plugging a gap that had been created by the bending of the wall’s thin plywood. “Improvisation is a good word for it,” said Carreras. And in Latin America, he added, they’ve been trained how to improvise.

Routesetters drill plastic holds to the 50-foot-tall lead climbing wall. Stan Alcorn/The World

Climbing has grown as a sport and evolved across Latin America, especially after it became an Olympic sport in 2020. According to data compiled by Inside Climbing, the number of South American climbers competing in World Cups has roughly doubled in the last decade. In Colombia, there are now nine climbing gyms in the capital Bogotá.

Saray Garcia was one of three Colombian women to make the semi-finals for both bouldering and lead climbing at the 2025 IFSC Pan American Cup. Stan Alcorn/The World

When Sofía Parrado started climbing there eight years ago, she said there were only “like one or two.”

Some of the new, more modern Colombian gyms were opened by climbers who were at the Panamerican Cup — competing, volunteering or just loudly cheering on competitors like Parrado.

“Of course, we hear them, because they’re really loud,” said Parrado. “Also, in Colombia, we are really loud.”

The cheers of “venga!” — “come on!” — exploded into furious applause as Parrado became the first Colombian to make it to the top of a boulder in a Panamerican Cup semifinals.

Valentina Aguado of Argentina was the 2024 IFSC Pan American Champion for lead climbing. Stan Alcorn/The World

No Colombian made it to the bouldering finals, however. Competitors from Canada and the United States dominated. The winner on the women’s side was four-time bouldering World Cup champion Natalia Grossman.

“It’s really cool that we’re starting to have events down here,” said Grossman. “There was the first World Cup this year in South America ever, and there’s going to be another one next year. So, yeah, hopefully it can continue to grow. Because there are a lot of psyched people out here.”

After bouldering came lead climbing: ascending a 50-foot wall, with the security of harness and rope. This wall was completed in time, and it was so big and visible, one of the best places to watch was the open-air food court on the third floor of the mall across the street.

“I think it’s great,” said Rodrigo Ríos, who was watching the competition as he ate lunch with his family. “We haven’t had something like this [here in Armenia] in many years, since Lionel Messi played in the stadium.” That was 20 years ago, in the South American Youth Soccer Championship.

The podium for women’s bouldering at the 2025 IFSC Pan American Cup consisted entirely of competitors from the United States: gold-medalist Natalia Grossman, silver medalist Nekaia Sanders and bronze medalist Maya Madere. Stan Alcorn/The World

Of course, if Messi were here today, we’d probably see a bigger crowd,” Ríos said. “When it’s soccer, volleyball, skating, many more people come, because they’re more well-known sports.”

Climbing is still a niche activity. In the United States, the number of participants puts it somewhere between squash and pickleball. But in our social media age, the visual appeal of gymnastic movements high off the ground has been attracting new fans. Ríos’s young daughter, Samara, was transfixed, watching the competitors climb for several minutes as her food got cold.

On the other hand, asked if it made her want to try climbing, her answer was swift: “No. Too scary.” Better to remain a spectator.

The bouldering competition for the 2025 IFSC Pan American Cup in Armenia, Colombia, is held in the gym of public school INEM José Celestino Mutis. Stan Alcorn/The World

As the finals were set to begin, it began pouring rain. Soon, text messages arrived: The finals were cancelled, and they were giving the medals to the leaders from the semifinals.

In the end, all the medalists at the 2025 IFSC Pan American Cup — for bouldering, lead climbing and speed climbing — were from Canada and the United States, except for one: Benjamín Vargas from Chile, who took the bronze medal in lead climbing in the men’s competition.

Colombian climbers from across the country competed or just volunteered to help the event run smoothly. Stan Alcorn/The World

When Vargas started climbing 14 years ago in San Felipe, Chile, it was at an old wall next to a hospital. “It was kind of falling apart,” he said. “The boards were falling, the holds were old. Now, climbing in Chile is much more developed.”

Chile now has many of South America’s strongest climbers, as well as its best training facilities, and Vargas does not think this is a coincidence.

“In the end, I think climbing is a sport where the limits are structural more than physiological,” he said. “My prediction is that, as the training centers keep getting better [in South America], there will be better climbing performances.”

He pointed to Colombia’s newly installed climbing walls. “I hope they can take advantage of the infrastructure, because it’s a very good opportunity,” he said. “And that climbing keeps growing in Colombia.”