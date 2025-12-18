In China, the future of transportation is already here

At this year’s Automotive World China exhibition in Shenzhen, one of the first attention-grabbing displays was the iCar, a Chinese-made electric SUV. Priced at around $19,000 dollars, the car is marketed as an affordable, rugged vehicle with retro styling, reminiscent of a 1960s Land Rover, complete with prominent circular headlights and bright chrome detailing.

On the inside, the iCar’s buttery, heated seats and sleek digital layout give it the feel of a compact spaceship. Sales staff described the vehicle as powerful and fun. “I think [American] people would love it,” one sales representative said, though the vehicle is not available in the US due to protectionist tariffs.

The iCar is a Chinese-made electric SUV that is being marketed as an affordable, rugged vehicle with retro styling, reminiscent of a 1960s Land Rover. Jeremy Siegel/The World

While the iCar and other EV’s on display in Shenzhen were impressive, the real, cutting edge technology being developed in China could be found in smaller, more unassuming vehicles. One example is the R5 autonomous cargo van created by the self-driving technology company rino.ai, which received one of the exhibition’s top awards.

The R5 resembles a large white storage box on wheels. It has no steering wheel or driver’s seat; instead, an array of cameras, radar devices and a 3D light sensor mounted on top guides the van through traffic.

The R5 autonomous cargo van created by the self-driving technology company rino.ai received one of the top awards at this year’s Automotive World China exhibition in Shenzhen, China. Jeremy Siegel/The World

Rino representatives explained that the R5 is not just a prototype but that it’s already navigating streets in more than 150 Chinese cities.

“It has already been running on the roads of Shenzhen for a year and a half,” said Yan Ming, the company’s director of government affairs.

Rino currently partners with supermarkets, factories and delivery companies to transport groceries and packages between warehouses and distribution hubs without human drivers. The product has also been used for surveillance and security inspections on roads, Ming added.

Company officials maintain that the technology isn’t intended to take away jobs from delivery workers, arguing that it complements their work, with autonomous vans managing long-haul routes while humans continue handling shorter, last-mile trips. Labor advocates, however, warn that widespread adoption of self-driving logistics vehicles could eventually displace large sectors of the workforce.

Another machine that drew attention at the expo was an autonomous sanitation robot from the company Auto City. With bright stripes of blue, green and yellow, and fuzzy orange brushes along its underside, the device looks more whimsical than industrial. Yet it is fully capable of cleaning roads and sidewalks without human guidance. These sanitation robots are already deployed across Shenzhen and in dozens of other cities nationwide.

An autonomous sanitation robot that can clean roads and sidewalks without human guidance. Jeremy Siegel/The World

Local governments in China have helped accelerate the adoption of such technologies. According to Stanley Ng, president of the Asia Pacific Connected Vehicles Association, a government-supported group that works to promote self-driving technology across Asia, Chinese municipal officials are eager to test and deploy autonomous systems that promise more efficient public services.

“Local governments are very aggressive to promote new technologies to serve the public here,” he said.

Ng believes the greatest short-term impact of self-driving technology will come not from personal transportation but from logistics, sanitation and other behind-the-scenes industries where automation can yield substantial savings.

Even though robotaxi pilot programs are already operating in parts of China, the US and the Middle East, Ng argues that widespread personal use of autonomous cars remains distant. He expects people will still be driving their own vehicles for many years, even as they rely more heavily on machines for deliveries and municipal services.

The idea behind autonomous vans is to have them manage long-haul routes while humans continue to handle shorter, last-mile trips. Jeremy Siegel/The World

Shenzhen already offers glimpses of that future. In a city park one recent evening, a young mother was teaching her daughter to ride a bike with no training wheels. As the child hopped onto the bike, a brightly colored sanitation robot began moving in her direction as it cleaned the ground beneath.

Right before colliding with the bicycle, the robot stopped and began moving in the other direction. The little girl seemed unphased — probably used to seeing these autonomous devices everywhere — and began peddling for the first time.

China’s rapid deployment of autonomous technologies — whether in cargo transport, street cleaning or surveillance — suggests that the most transformative shifts in transportation may emerge not from flashy consumer cars but from the practical robots quietly reshaping urban life.