Italian wool is starting to go out of fashion

For generations, wool was a trusty European staple. But with the rise — and continued rise — of cheap synthetic materials, wool is being pushed out.

The knock-on effect has been that wool has gone from being a valuable resource to a waste by-product for cheese and meat-producing sheep farmers.

Reporter Dany Mitzman, from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, has the story.

Click on the player to hear the full story.