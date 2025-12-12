Italian wool is starting to go out of fashion

For generations, wool was a trusty European staple. But with the rise — and continued rise — of cheap synthetic materials, wool is being pushed out.
The knock-on effect has been that wool has gone from being a valuable resource to a waste by-product for cheese and meat-producing sheep farmers.
Reporter Dany Mitzman, from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, has the story.
Click on the player to hear the full story.
