A murder in Istanbul raises fears for journalists’ safety

As Turkey looks ahead to its next presidential election in 2028, critics of the current leadership say political repression is getting worse. The murder of journalist Hakan Tosun has raised the level of alarm.
Reporter Ylenia Gostoli has been looking into the case for our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW.
The story you just read is not locked behind a paywall because listeners and readers like you generously support our nonprofit newsroom. Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World. Can we count on you?