Palestinians in Gaza struggle to survive despite ceasefire, living in tents amid destroyed homes

The UN Security Council’s newly approved Gaza peace plan is being hailed as “a lifeline” for Palestinians in Gaza.

It calls for an International Stabilization Force to enter, demilitarize and govern the territory.

But key details of the plan remain unclear, including who will serve in the force, how they would disarm Hamas and what a path to Palestinian statehood might look like.

On the ground, many Palestinians seem wary and are still struggling to survive.

Joseph Belliveau, director of the aid group MedGlobal in Al-Mawasi, on Gaza’s southern coast, spoke to The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler about the situation.

People walk by a gutted apartment building where residents used fabric to replace the walls at the Al-Shati camp in Gaza City, Nov. 18, 2025. Jehad Alshrafi/AP

Carolyn Beeler: We’d like to understand what has changed on the ground there since the ceasefire with Hamas began on Oct. 10. Has the ceasefire made a big difference in everyday life? Joseph Belliveau: If I just look out my window here, all I see is a sea of tents. So, everywhere I’ve been, and I’ve up to Gaza City and northern parts of Gaza and throughout, there are pockets here and there of buildings that are still standing. But everywhere I have been, I just pass mound after mound of broken concrete and twisted rebar which used to be apartment blocks and houses. Most of my colleagues are also living in tents now. And so, despite the horror, really, of what people have lived through for so long and right up to that Oct. 10 deadline, it’s hard to describe. Since then, we have seen an abatement of the bombing. But I must say that just seven minutes ago, there was a bomb that rattled the windows of the compound here.

What are conditions like for folks? How much aid is getting into Gaza right now, for starters? So, I just two days ago, passed a convoy of 68 large transport trucks full of tents and full of food. And on the markets, you can see fresh tomatoes and avocados and eggplants and apples. And the prices of those commodities have gone way dramatically down by six-fold or so. But still, a small bag of four tomatoes and say four apples would still run you anywhere from $5-$10. So, for many people who’ve been displaced so many times, who don’t have an income anymore, many of the breadwinners have been killed. And so just getting $5 or $10 to have that bag of food is still, for many, prohibitively expensive. But there are general food distributions and there are are general water distributions. So, life has improved and with less bombing, although precarious, we have seen some improvements in that regard.

Palestinians receive donated food at a community kitchen in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Nov. 19, 2025. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Do you have a sense of how many people have been able to return home to their pre-war homes? Gaza City just lies in ruins. So, what that means is that people have gone back, but then had to pitch a tent, sometimes sort of in a half fallen-down, bombed-out structure, anywhere there’s kind of an open space. There might be 100 or 500 tents in stadiums. Just yesterday, as we drove through Gaza City, the driver just briefly slowed down and pointed to the left and he said, “That was my home,” just a pile of concrete. So, the new home of a Palestinian in Gaza right now is a tent. I just see them everywhere — a sea of them around the house that I’m in right now, all along the shoreline.

Winter is coming and I know in that part of the world that means colder temperatures, rain and flooding are real concerns, especially for people living in all of those tents. Are rains already impacting living conditions there? Yes. Three days ago there were two consecutive days of rains and in the evening around 5:00 it starting to get dark, and it was raining quite hard. I could hear yelling in tents all around. I looked out and there were cell phone flashlights all around me, it was very windy, as well, so people were trying to pull down sides of their tents or fix a little part of the tent where there might have been a leak. You could just hear anger in a lot of people’s voices, like just the indignity on top of everything. And now to have water going right into their tents and soaking their blankets. And winter, most of the children who I see running around are running around barefoot. And I should note that while we’ve seen supplies of food and tents and those kinds of items, we have not seen medicines and medical goods coming in. And so, there’s a severe shortage of antibiotics, antiseptics, gauze.

A man climbs a ladder as he repairs his tent in the Al-Shati camp in Gaza City, Nov. 18, 2025. Jehad Alshrafi/AP

Why are medical supplies not coming in, or at least not that you’ve seen? There’s very little explanation for why that is.

I’m wondering what you’re hearing from Palestinians about how they’re feeling about all this, about how their coping with this displacement and daily survival. Yesterday, I met this 13-day-old child. Her name is Jasmine. And she lives in a tent with eight [people] in the tent. And so, I met her young 18-year-old mother, her grandmother, aunts and uncles. And we were talking about the challenges, the food that doesn’t come. They don’t have money, so they can’t buy that food in the market that I referred to, that’s too expensive, so they rely on their food distributions, which are inconsistent.



Just two months ago, before she was born, her father went out to try to find extra flour because Jasmine’s mother, who was pregnant at the time, was malnourished and not getting enough food. So, he went out, to try and find a bag of flour. And was shot and killed. Two others of that family have been killed just since April. So, three of them have been killed since April. So, I asked her, what hope do you have for the future? What comes next? And she simply said, “I’m tired, there’s nothing for us here, I just want to leave.”



She went on to say, “life in a tent is no life.” Since the beginning of the escalation, so since two years ago, Gaza has shrunk by 63%. In other words, Palestinians no longer have access to 63% of the territory [in Gaza] that they had access to before. So, they’re forced into a much smaller piece of land and much tighter quarters without standing structures and buildings. And no certainty about where that next meal is going to come from, how they’re gonna stay warm enough.

Amid all of this darkness and, as you’ve said, a lack of hope, I’m wondering what sort of community support you’re seeing, how folks are helping each other, if they are, if they’re able to. It is a really immensely dark scenario. I’ve been doing this kind of work for 26 years and I haven’t seen many circumstances this dire. But the way that people smile at each other and find humor and warmth and greet each other with kindness, you just sort of wonder how, where are you finding that strength of spirit? So, there is something really special about how Palestinians are coming together and supporting one another and sharing what food they have and finding some strength in one another.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.