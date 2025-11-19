A discussion about Kabul’s iconic hotel through the years

“The Finest Hotel in Kabul: A People’s History of Afghanistan,” a book by journalist Lyse Doucet, explores the iconic hotel over the decades since it opened in 1969. Courtesy of Lyse Doucet

The very first modern luxury hotel in Afghanistan is still perched high on a hill overlooking the capital, Kabul, with sweeping views of the Hindu Kush Mountains. When the Hotel Intercontinental opened in 1969, some called it a bubble above the cares of the city.

In its heyday, it was a gathering place for diplomats, well-heeled foreigners and affluent travelers. But over the years, political turmoil took a toll on the grand five-star establishment.

“A lot of the rooms had no working toilet, the ceilings had collapsed, the windows were just plastic with bits of masking tape,” said Canadian journalist Lyse Doucet, who knows the Hotel Intercontinental well.

She was formerly BBC’s chief international correspondent, and spoke to The World’s Host Marco Werman from London about her new book, “The Finest Hotel in Kabul: A People’s History of Afghanistan.”

Marco Werman: Who would stay at the Hotel InterContinental? Who would be hanging out in its lobby? Lyse Doucet: Just after 1979, when Soviet tanks rumbled in, then a lot of the guests came from friendly countries in the Soviet bloc, the revolutionary brothers and sisters. When the Mujahideen came to power, these were the Western-backed rebels who overthrew the Soviet-backed government. It was the Cold War days. It was, in many ways, the Ukraine war of our time, the most grievous war in the world. But when the Mujahideen took over the hotel, then the hotel guests were other fighters, friends of the Mujahideen, including people from Pakistan, Iran [and] people from the Arab world. And then came the Taliban. Their guests were Pakistanis and Arab guests, and the most famous one of all: Osama bin Laden.

So, who would be hanging out in its lobby? After the fall of the Taliban in 2001, everything went through the lobby because the world came to Afghanistan’s door. And the Intercon was far from being a luxury hotel then, but it was still the finest in town. You had wannabe Democrats, female parliamentarians [and] people of goodwill from the world over. They all went back and forth into that lobby. And they were all, I can remember so vividly, all around that big buffet table. And boy, were the plots hatched, lots of gossip and conspiring went through that hotel.

I want to come back to this because this is kind of the era that you knew of. I mean, you first checked into this hotel in 1988, but going back to the early 70s when the hotel first opened, we see photos today of that era, men in sportscoats and ties, women carrying school books and short skirts, driving cars. But that heyday of the Intercon was not really part of the world of the main characters in your book, was it? What really struck me was what pride they took, most of all by those who had been trained by the proper Intercontinental. And the oldest character in the book, the 70-some-year-old Hazrat, still carries himself with the bearing of an Intercontinental waiter. And then he became a housekeeper. And he remembers those days and what a privilege it was, he saw. It wasn’t his world.



The first story he told me, he even mimicked the gesture of the wealthy tourist who would fling a white, soft, plush towel across their shoulders and glide across the marble floor on the way to the swimming pool. It oozed a life of privilege and ease that was not his life, or indeed a lot of the people who worked in the hotel, except, of course, for the royals. It really was a different world, but they found their place in that world. In fact, to a person, especially those who’d worked there for decades, and many had, they said they saw it as their second home.

Hazrat is the oldest character in Doucet’s book. At 70-some years of age, he still carries himself with the bearing of an Intercontinental waiter. Courtesy of Lyse Doucet

You tell the story of Mohammad Aqa, who worked his way up from busboy to head waiter over several decades and negotiated multiple changes of regimes in Afghanistan, from the Soviets through the Taliban 1.0 and then 2.0. So, what sort of skills did he draw on to do that? Every time the rulers changed, the rules changed at the Intercontinental. When the Mujahideen came to power, they had to keep their Black waiters’ jackets, trousers and black tie locked away, and they came to work in the traditional Afghan clothing. They grew a beard, wore a turban, had to stop serving alcohol, there was no music as a backdrop. And when I would talk to them about politics, of course, I had to be very careful not to put their lives at risk. They had their own views, but when it came to the hotel, they had a job there, and they did their job.

Yeah, so, under the Taliban it was still a status job, but you just couldn’t be proud of it publicly, it sounds like. When the Taliban came to power, they smashed the music systems, they took the alcohol that was in the basement, and then tanks rumbled over it just to make a very public display of destroying it. There were difficult days, and I describe the monotony of those days when there weren’t many hotel guests. There wasn’t that buzz of guests coming in and coming out and celebrations by the pool. They just had to listen to the clock tick down until the end of their shift. Just to hold on to a job was a big achievement. And in fact, in the worst years of the Civil War of the 1990s, the Mujahideen leaders couldn’t pay them and the the staff couldn’t even get to work because it was so dangerous, because it was a turf war between the competing armed groups, and so a lot of them had to just stay at home and make do, literally make do. Hazrat, who went from being an Intercontinental trained waiter to putting together matchboxes at home with his children.

The Hotel Intercontinental opened in 1969 and was the very first modern luxury hotel in Afghanistan’s capital. It is still operational today. Courtesy of Lyse Doucet

The hotel never closed its doors, you write, even during the collapse of the Afghan government in August of 2021. What was that moment like at the Intercon? It was a moment of excitement for the Taliban who surged up the hill. This was a big tourist attraction for them because the would-be suicide bombers had heard about this hotel which had been bombed spectacularly by the Taliban in 2011 and 2018, and they saw it as having been a den of their enemies, of the infidels. And they came in confrontation with the 20-somethings who were working at the hotel, who had lived through those suicide bombings, who’d lost their loved ones. And so, Marco, it was this amazing moment where you had the young men in their 20s who’d lived under American bombs and American raids on their villages, confronting the young men and women in the hotel who had grown up in a system of international engagement, of aspiring for a Western education, even to travel to the West. And so, this was really, let us say, a moment of reckoning.

How many times, Lyse, do you think you stayed at the Intercon in Kabul, in total, are we talking months or years? I started in 1988 and stayed nearly a year. I went back time and again. I was there in 1992 when the Soviet-backed government was toppled. I went back again during the Civil War. I didn’t get there during the Taliban days, but it was a place to stay after the Taliban were toppled and the two decades of international engagement began.

Were there times when you were glad you were not there? There was one moment when I was living at the hotel for months on end in 1989. It was the summer after the Soviet troops had pulled out, and more than a hundred rockets were falling on the city a day, fired by the Western-backed Mujahideen. And of course, the hotel was high on a hill, but it never hit the hotel except that week when myself and another journalist who was staying there, John Burns of the New York Times, we decided to make a trip to the other side to Pakistan to see the war from the side of the Mujahideen, and a rocket slammed in to the first floor of the hotel.

Lyse Doucet with a Western-backed Afghan Mujahideen fighter. Courtesy of Lyse Doucet

What is the Intercon like today? Is it still a, kind of, archive of national memory or does it pretty much undergo regular renovation with each regime and the past is erased? Your listeners can go on to booking.com or however you book your travel. The Intercontinental Kabul is open for business. You’ll see photographs of the gorgeous buffet offerings in the main restaurant. You’ll see the luscious cakes in the cafe and the rooms. They don’t mention there’s no music, don’t bring your bikini, there’s no cocktails and it is run by the Taliban. But it is a hotel, and Afghanistan is more peaceful because the Taliban have stopped their suicide attacks.

You’ve seen so much of the World, Lyse, conflict zones, disaster zones, and you’ve stayed in a wide range of accommodations, some of which play very important roles in their cities. What is it, do you think, about certain hotels that allow them to be actual players in writing their country’s history? n focusing on this hotel, Marco, I was trying to tell what I hope is an everyday kind of story, which allowed me to tell the story of lives lived in the hardships of war, but a life where people still find hope and humor. They still live for joy. The the kind of lives that all of us lead, we get up in the morning, have a cup of tea or coffee, and find an everyday courage to face the day.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.