Peru tries to end the toxic use of mercury in gold mining

One of the biggest culprits of mercury pollution is small-scale gold mining, where mercury is used to separate gold from rock and soil.

The problems this causes for the environment and for the health of gold miners is especially easy to see in South America, where small-scale gold mining has taken off.

Our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, had reporter Kathleen Schuster from its program “Living Planet” look into some of the projects in Peru aimed at reducing the problem.

