Can you ride faster uphill than a cycling legend?

In a unique challenge on a Slovenian mountainside, thousands of brave volunteers — some might say crazy — attempted to race cycling legend Tadej Pogacar up the hill in October.
It’s known as the “Poggi Challenge.”
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Guy Delauney felt up to the test and took on the challenge himself.
Click on the blue player above to hear the full story.
