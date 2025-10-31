New report details rising cost of climate change to human health

One death per minute.

That’s one of the many costs of climate change people face as global temperatures continue to rise, according to the latest report from the Lancet Countdown, a comprehensive study looking at climate change and health.

“Globally, we know that in the last few years, the average person saw about 19 heat wave days,” Maria Walawender, a Lancet Countdown research fellow, told The World. “And we know that 16 of those would not have happened without climate change. It’s through being able to quantify that, that we can start putting numbers against the exposures that people are having to dangerous heat.”

Walawender joined The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler to give key notes and indications from the report.

Carolyn Beeler: Are the deaths that are happening due to heat because of climate change all happening during these acute heat waves? Or is there also an impact from just steadily higher temperatures all the time? Maria Walawender: It’s really a both/and. So, incredibly hot heat wave days can be quite dangerous for people, but we’re also starting to learn more about the dangers of prolonged exposure to heat, particularly in places that aren’t used to it. So, when those folks are now exposed to dangerous heat waves days, or just prolonged periods of extended heat, it’s quite taxing on their systems, and they often don’t have the types of measures in place to keep themselves safe.

So, are these heat-related deaths concentrated in particular parts of the world? As with many things related to climate change, the impacts are not evenly spread throughout the world. We see higher rates of heat-related mortality in Africa, particularly sub-Saharan Africa, which is a historically low emitter [of] greenhouse gas emissions. And while we do see heat-related deaths, in most corners of the globe now, they are higher in places that have traditionally had very low emissions.

A lot of the health impacts we’ve touched on so far are rather acute. I’m wondering if you or others in this field have a good way of studying the long-term health impacts of catastrophic natural disasters exacerbated by climate change. For example, the flooding in Pakistan a few years ago wiped out a lot of crops and livestock and then led to malnutrition. Is there a good sense of what that means for the kids who were young during that time or babies born during that time? We are increasingly tracking, not just acute, but also long-term effects of a variety of climate impacts. On heat, specifically, we know that extreme heat exposure is quite dangerous during pregnancy and in early age. That can have impacts on pre-term delivery or an increased risk of stillbirth. But we’re also taking a somewhat more “systems” view. We know that in 2024 alone, record-breaking heat led to the loss of about 650 billion potential work hours, [with] the agricultural sector most-heavily impacted. And when we couple this with the record-breaking amount of land experiencing drought in 2024, we’ve already [seen] that an additional 125 million people are reporting that they’re experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity specifically related to those heat wave days and drought months.

Rescue workers evacuate villagers from a flooded area in Jalalpur Pirwala, in Multan district, Pakistan, Sept. 10, 2025. Asim Tanveer/AP

Your study calls for an end to continued investment in fossil fuels and reduction in the burning of fossil fuels, as they are the primary drivers of our warming climate. But are there other calls to action for specifically addressing the health impacts of climate change that you think we should be seeing, or that we already are seeing? Despite the fact that climate change is an incredibly large, pervasive and complex issue, when we implement the types of solutions that we know work, we see the impact both immediately and in the long term. And, so, a good example of this is when we do transition away from dirty fossil fuels, like coal, the air that we breathe is cleaner. So, we have reduced our coal usage in certain parts of the world. And, in doing so, we’ve prevented about 160,000 deaths per year just due to the cleaner air that folks are breathing.

A home sits near the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant, a coal-fired power plant, April 14, 2025, in Cheshire, Ohio. Joshua A. Bickel/AP/File photo

There’s still 2.5 million people who die each year because of air quality impacted by coal use. Is that right? There are about two and a half million deaths per year from the burning of fossil fuels. That includes both coal, liquid, and gas forms of fossil fuels. And there are another few million deaths from burning things like biomass and other sources of particulate matter from human activity.

So, combined, do more people die because of burning fossil fuels directly than because of the impacts, the climate impacts, of burning fossil fuels? It’s a good question. It’s a bit hard to quantify a specific number of how many people died due to climate change because it is so pervasive and hard to attribute specifically back [to] some of the more indirect effects. But what we do know is [that there are] half a million deaths per year just from heat. We’re seeing hundreds of thousands of deaths from exposure to wildfire smoke. We’re seeing millions of deaths from the direct burning of fossil fuels and the dirty air that that creates. So, climate change is leading to millions of deaths per year, both directly and indirectly, through its impact on a variety of systems and social determinants of our health.

A member of the Alhayat Volunteer Team uses an oxygen mask while receiving treatment for smoke inhalation after participating in efforts to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Rabia, in Syria’s Latakia countryside, July 7, 2025. Ghaith Alsayed/AP/File photo

I’m curious, has your work taken you into the field to see these kinds of weather events and experience what people are experiencing on the ground? I think what’s really true about climate change is [that] it’s impacting every corner of the world. So, you don’t have to travel too far to experience it firsthand. I work really closely with incredible collaborators of the Landsat Countdown who are based all around the world, including in Jamaica, who do work specifically focused on the hazards and vulnerabilities of small island developing states. And just over the last few days, they’ve also been on the receiving end of an incredibly dangerous hurricane that is likely, at least in part, a result of the climate change that they’re studying.

