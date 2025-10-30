Silencing a kindergarten

In a small classroom in western China, children once learned to sing and count in the language of their ancestors: Uyghur.

Then the doors were locked, and founder Abduweli Ayup went from teacher to enemy of the state.

Dina Temple-Raston, the host of the “Click Here” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX, reports.

An earlier version of this story appeared on the “CLICK HERE” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX. Additional reporting by Sean Powers.