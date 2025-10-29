A new museum exhibit that highlights creatures in the deep sea

What comes to mind when you think of a sea monster? Serpents? Loch Ness? The shark in Jaws, perhaps?
What about the creatures in the deep sea, more than a thousand feet down, where the sunlight doesn’t reach? Are they certified monsters? Or just creatures we don’t yet understand?
A new exhibit at Harvard University’s Museum of Natural History wrestles with the question of what is real versus imagined beneath the sea. It’s called “Sea Monsters: Wonders of Nature and Imagination,” and it’s the brainchild of Harvard marine scientist Peter Girguis.
This series of images captures some highlights from the exhibit.
