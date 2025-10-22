Italy’s beloved cartoon character turns 50 this year.

Pimpa, the beloved Italian children’s comic character, is celebrating her 50th birthday this year.

A white dog with red spots, long floppy ears and a penchant for adventure, Pimpa’s been Italy’s answer to Paddington Bear for more than two generations.

Dany Mitzman from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, shares a gloriously anarchic tribute.

Click on the blue player above to listen.