Italy’s beloved cartoon character turns 50 this year.

Pimpa, the beloved Italian children’s comic character, is celebrating her 50th birthday this year.
A white dog with red spots, long floppy ears and a penchant for adventure, Pimpa’s been Italy’s answer to Paddington Bear for more than two generations.
Dany Mitzman from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, shares a gloriously anarchic tribute.
Click on the blue player above to listen.
