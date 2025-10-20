In Antarctica, the impulse to explore clashes with the need to protect 

It’s the trip of a lifetime.

A journey to the end of the Earth, where icebergs groan and penguins shuffle.

More tourists are flocking to Antarctica than ever before, drawn by a sense of urgency as climate change melts its ice caps. But what happens when we turn the last wild places into destinations? And what can Antarctica teach us about our role as visitors in a changing world?

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reporter Charli Shield has the story.

