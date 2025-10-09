Israelis and Palestinians embrace cautious optimism as Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire

Large crowds of people gathered for celebrations in Israel and the Gaza Strip as the Israeli government and Hamas agreed to elements of a 20-point ceasefire plan on Wednesday that was introduced by US President Donald Trump.
Under the agreement, Hamas has agreed to release the remaining 48 Israeli hostages who were abducted on Oct. 7, 2023 — about half of whom are believed to still be alive — in exchange for 250 Palestinians serving life sentences in Israeli prisons and 1,700 people detained from Gaza over the past two years since the current war began. The deal is also meant to see a withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, and the entry of aid into the besieged enclave.
Israelis and Palestinians are approaching the news of the breakthrough with cautious optimism. Click below to hear some reactions.
Israel Berman is from a kibbutz that was attacked on Oct. 7, 2023:
Saud Abusada is a Palestinian resident from the Gaza Strip:
Negotiations for the ceasefire took place at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, advanced by the US and mediated by Qatar and Egypt. Israeli Cabinet ministers convened on Wednesday night to agree to the terms.
Trump has said the return of Israeli hostages will take place early next week.
Israel’s two-year ground and air campaign in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 67,000 people, with nearly a third of the dead under the age of 18, according to Palestinian health officials.
Click on the blue player above to hear reports from The World’s Shirin Jaafari and Matthew Bell.
Shirin talks to Palestinians who are awaiting the start of the truce with a mix of joy, anxiety and mourning.
Matthew Bell speaks with Israelis who are anticipating the return of their hostages.
