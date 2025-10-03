Looking for a good holiday spot? Try Spain’s sherry competition

If you are one of those super-organized people who plan their holidays well in advance, then you may already be looking for travel tips for next year — or even the year after.
If that’s you, we have a tip for 2027 to share with you!
The Spanish town of Jerez de la Frontera is set to host the next edition of its Copa Jerez competition then. It’s a sherry competition — the fortified wine being the other thing the town is famous for producing.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reporter Ashish Sharma was in attendance at this year’s event, which featured eight international tasting teams pairing a three-course meal with the finest Jerez sherries.
Click on the blue player above to listen to the full report.
