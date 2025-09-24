France steps up military training

European countries are seeking to enhance their defense capabilities — including personnel. With US support uncertain, a recent study suggests that the region will need an additional 300,000 troops to defend itself.
But where are those recruits to come from?
Some countries are reinstating military service, others are looking for volunteers. Reporter Lisa Bryant, from our partners at Deutsche Well, DW, sent us this report from a French bootcamp outside of Paris.
Click on the blue player above to hear the report.
